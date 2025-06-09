Guyanese moving from ‘survival mode’ to prosperity under PPP/C governance – Edghill says

–Points to improved infrastructure, healthcare and public services driving transformation

MINISTER of Public Works, Juan Edghill, says Guyanese are shifting from a life of mere “survival mode” to one of progress and prosperity, as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government continues to invest heavily in infrastructure, public services, and social support.

Speaking during the launch ceremony of Changan vehicles by Ansa Motors last Friday, Minister Edghill outlined the strides being made in sectors such as housing, transportation, education and healthcare, while linking the rising rate of vehicle ownership to national progress.

He pointed out that there was once a time in Guyana when owning a vehicle was considered a luxury, and the average citizen depended on public transportation, often navigating long and costly commutes just to get to work.

“There was a time in Guyana where [sic] most people just wanted to manage getting to work on a bus…But once you go into a new scheme, into a new area, you want to have your own vehicle so you can get out to work,” Edghill recalled.

He noted that the development of new housing schemes and road networks across the country has made vehicle ownership not only more desirable, but increasingly necessary.

He cited cases where residents previously had to rely on multiple forms of transport to reach their destinations, often being charged extra by private drivers.

“Some of the people were exploiting. You get a drop off in the heavy road and then you have to take another vehicle in. And it was costing too much,” he explained.

The minister pointed to the construction of major roadways as a transformative step forward in easing access and reducing the burden of travel.

“Now, we have a crisis in our hands right now over the last 24 hours. The Ogle to Eccles Road, which saves everybody from going all the way to central Georgetown and passing through the congestion. You can move from Ogle to Eccles in nine minutes, 10 minutes,” Edghill pointed out.

Though still under construction, the road is already in use by commuters moving between the East Coast and East Bank corridors. This popularity, he noted, is both a testament to the need for the road and a challenge for contractors working to complete it.

Beyond large-scale highways, Edghill said the government’s investment in community roads has significantly lowered the cost of vehicle maintenance and encouraged more people to own cars.

According to the minister, government has done more than 5,600 community roads. The minister remarked that people are managing to get to where they need to be. Edghill argued that these developments are key indicators that Guyana is moving forward under the stewardship of the PPP/C.

He noted that the increase in disposable income, cash grants for children and adults, expansion of healthcare, and the promise of free tertiary education are all part of the government’s vision to ensure no citizen is left behind.

He described this as a shift in national consciousness from just surviving, to actually living.

“I guess as we continue to prosper, Guyana, and we continue to improve, we’ll move from the survival, which we have and people are moving from that into the living mode, and then we could start talking about the prospering mode,” he said.

The minister also pointed to the development of recreational and eco-tourism spaces as another reflection of how people are enjoying a higher quality of life.

These include enhancements to the Lamaha Embankment, Independence Boulevard, and facilities in the country’s interior.

Edghill stressed that sound government policy is key to creating an environment where investor confidence can thrive, and partnerships can flourish. Ultimately, he reaffirmed that the government’s mission is to continuously enhance the well-being of every Guyanese.

Acknowledging that Guyanese have different needs, the minister underscored that improving the lives of some people simply means better access to education, health care and better access to a safe community and a safe environment.