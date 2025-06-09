PNC has become ‘unattractive’ – Region Four Chairman says

– slams party for sidelining youths, poor leadership

CHAIRMAN of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and former long-time member of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Daniel Seeram has said that his decision to endorse the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in the upcoming election stems from the PNC’s decline into what he described as an “unattractive” party that repels youth and progressive thinking.

Seeram made these comments during his first interview since crossing the political floor, appearing on the “Starting Point” podcast where he explained that the PNC he joined in January 2020 is no longer recognisable, having lost the values and standards he once aligned himself with.

“It has become totally unattractive in a way that it kind of repels youth, it kind of repels progressive thinking,” Seeram explained.

According to the Regional Chairman, many of the bright young minds within the PNC have been sidelined and those who remain are not given the recognition or respect they deserve.

“That is quite a sad situation going on within the party and definitely, it falls directly on the leadership of the party at this time. In my assessment, in my review, I have come to the conclusion that my standards, my values, my morals don’t align with what is going on there anymore,” he pointed out.

Seeram said he and others had attempted over the years to foster greater inclusion and unity, but those efforts were consistently ignored.

Speaking on the turning point that led to his departure from the party, Seeram pointed to the treatment of late PNC stalwart and former minister, Amna Ally, even in death.

“She would have served the PNC for the past 50 years… at many levels, giving her entire life to it, making tremendous sacrifices. When you saw how she was treated even in death by the current leadership of the party, it

makes one wonder what is really going on, what is there to stay for or work towards. That, I believe, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Seeram further expressed concern over the absence of guidance from the party’s current leadership, particularly in relation to regional development in Region Four.

He stated that in the absence of leadership from the party, he had to rely on the previous manifesto and advice from longstanding figures like Amna Ally to govern effectively.

“The partners that we had within the region became more of assets to us in terms of governance and direction. Nothing was coming out of the party in terms of where they wanted to see Region Four go or what their vision was.”

Seeram’s endorsement forms part of a broader wave of support for the PPP/C ahead of the September 1 General and Regional Elections, with several prominent individuals from opposition parties declaring their backing for President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Among them is Ismail Muhammad-Al-Cush, a Regional Councillor from Region Five and former AFC member, who recently publicly resigned from the party citing internal issues and praised the developmental strides made under the current administration.

Former General Secretary of the PNCR and Opposition Parliamentarian, Geeta Chandan-Edmond also offered her full endorsement of President Ali’s leadership, highlighting the ongoing transformation taking place across Guyana.

Other notable figures include Chairman of the AFC’s Region Seven division, David Daniels and Regional Vice Chairman for Region Four and PNC member, Samuel Sandy who credited the PPP/C’s economic and infrastructure advancements as his reason for crossing over.

Also endorsing the PPP/C are Dr Richard Van West-Charles, former PNCR Central Executive Member and son-in-law of former President L.F.S. Burnham and former PNC members Thandi McAllister and James Bond.

Additionally, leaders of smaller political parties such as Shaz Ally (The Citizenship Initiative), Dr Asha Kissoon (The New Movement) and Lenox Shuman (Liberty and Justice Party) have all declared support for the PPP/C heading into the elections.

According to PPP General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, these endorsements are not driven by promises of political appointments, but by a shared desire to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s continued development.