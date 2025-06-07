–Norton says, despite mounting criticisms over WPA leader’s controversial rhetoric

EVEN as the People’s National Congress Reform/A Partnership for National Unity (PNC/APNU) continues to haemorrhage members, Leader Aubrey Norton has flatly refused to condemn the inflammatory remarks made by its partner, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA)’s Co-Leader, David Hinds.

“…There’s no way we will condemn David,” Norton said during a press conference on Friday at Congress Place, Sophia, when asked by the Guyana Chronicle about Hinds’ disparaging remarks about Afro and Indo Guyanese who choose to support other political parties.

Rather than disavow or even caution his political partner, Norton downplayed Hinds’ remarks and portrayed the WPA Co-Leader as “passionate” and “intelligent,” as he dismissed concerns over the disparaging comments.

He further stated that the PNC/APNU is not “answerable” for the WPA, noting that Hinds has a right, as a member of the WPA, to express his views.

“When his views conflict we will have to deal with it,” Norton said, adding: “But I would say to you, David Hinds has been in politics long. He obviously knows that he has to choose what he says. And I think if he chose to go whichever road he went down, it is after a conscious decision.”

Dr Hinds, known for his provocative commentary on race and politics, has drawn ire for using terms like “lick bottom” to insult African Guyanese who support the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

During a recent edition of his show, ‘Politics 101,’ Hinds opened the programme by insulting the dignity of Afro-Guyanese. He hurled a series of grotesque insults such as referring to them as “lick bottoms” and “house slaves.”

He said: “And some of you lick a**, lick beet** Black people are running around the place [saying] ‘I am campaigning for the return of President Ali.’ Lick backside; that’s what y’all are. All of y’all.”

He then criticised Afro-Guyanese for not supporting the opposition’s black leaders, showing a clear indication that he believes persons should not vote on policies.

“Y’all prefer to lick somebody else’s a** and find everything that is wrong about black leaders.”

Further, he hinted at having leadership which is Afro-Guyanese, claiming that because Guyana is “racially divided,” one cannot discuss the best leaders without taking race into context.

Such insensitive remarks are not strange from the WPA as in 2023, one of its executive members, Tacuma Ogunseye, was released on $100,000 bail for attempting to incite racial hostility in Guyana.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that during a public meeting at Buxton, Ogunseye made incendiary remarks about Guyana’s Indo-Guyanese and called for the Disciplined Services “to turn their guns on the state.”

Ogunseye, during a gathering at Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara, said: “I don’t understand how people complain that they are oppressed and they are holding guns in their hands. They are the majority in the army, in the police and they say they are oppressed. And they still say our problem is our own making. Anytime we turn those guns in the right direction it is over.”