New primary school for Diamond, modern Houston Secondary School imminent

THE Ministry of Education is further expanding Guyana’s educational infrastructure with the sod turning for a new primary school in Diamond, and a modern secondary school at Houston.

These projects underscore the government’s commitment to providing enhanced learning environments, and increasing access to quality education across the nation.

According to a press release, the Diamond community is set to benefit from a brand-new, modern primary school designed to accommodate 750 pupils.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand officially broke ground for the facility on Friday. This two-storey complex, situated on over two acres of land, will feature 25 classrooms, offices for the Head and Deputy Head Teachers, a waiting area, a library, and a fully-equipped sick bay.

Emphasising sustainability and energy efficiency, the school’s design incorporates natural lighting throughout to reduce energy consumption. It will also be equipped with an IT Research Centre, and modern science rooms tailored for primary-level education.

The construction will utilise lightweight steel panels, which are waterproof, heat-resistant, and expected to last over 75 years.

Further enhancing the learning experience, the compound will include a playfield and other recreational amenities, along with the latest fire suppressant and retardant infrastructure.

The project, valued at $821,807,252, is being executed under a ‘Design, Build, and Furnish’ model by RENOVESS Ltd.

Construction is scheduled for completion within 10 months, followed by a one-year defects liability period.

Also on Friday, Minister Manickchand officially turned the sod for the construction of a new secondary school in the Houston community.

According to a separate press release, this modern, two-storey facility, spanning over one acre, will be built on the site of the old Houston Secondary, which is currently being demolished. Once completed, it will accommodate more than 400 students in at least 16 classrooms.

The new Houston Secondary School is designed to support a holistic learning experience, featuring dedicated offices for the Headmaster and Deputy Headmaster, a waiting area, a library, and a counselling room.

It will also house a Science Research Centre, an Information Technology laboratory, and other essential secondary-level academic spaces.

The construction will employ lightweight glass panels to maximize natural lighting, aligning with the Ministry’s commitment to sustainable development. Additionally, the facility will be insulated with modern fire suppressant and retardant systems to ensure paramount safety for staff and students.

K&S General Contracting Inc. has been awarded the contract for this project, valued at $296,916,480, through a public procurement process. The construction timeline is set for 17 months, with a one-year defects liability period.