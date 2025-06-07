Matthews out of final ODI against England

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) today announced that West Indies Women’s Captain Hayley Matthews will be unavailable for selection for the final One Day International (ODI) against England due to injury.

Matthews was previously ruled out of the second ODI at Leicester with a left shoulder injury that was aggravated by a fall in the field during the opening ODI at Derby. In Leicester, the medical team took precautionary measures to avoid further aggravation to the shoulder.

The 27-year-old travelled to London on Thursday to consult a specialist while the rest of the team made the journey to Taunton ahead of the third and final ODI scheduled for Saturday, 7 June at the Somerset County Cricket Club.

As a further precaution, the decision to rule Matthews out of the third ODI has also been made with an eye on her recovery and availability for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

West Indies Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz commented on the situation saying:

“It’s unfortunate Hayley’s picked up an injury and she won’t be available for the last ODI here in England. She’s played a lot of cricket over the past few years and obviously injuries are part of being an elite level athlete in all sports.”

“We will miss her greatly on and off the field, but there’s a great opportunity for other players to step up as Realeanna Grimmond did in the second ODI. She stepped up in Hayley’s role and played a great innings so it’s a great opportunity for other players to be able to fill the void that Hayley leaves with bat and ball and leadership on the field.”

“The medical team are looking at options now for what’s best for her long-term future to get her body 100 per cent right and continue her fantastic career.”

In Matthews’ absence for the final ODI against England, vice-captain and wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle, who led the side in the second ODI, will continue captaincy duties with the team focused on finishing the England series on a positive note.

The West Indies Women are set to host South Africa in a home series from 11 to 23 June, featuring both ODI and T20I matches at the iconic Three Ws Oval in Barbados. This marks an important phase in their international calendar and provides valuable opportunities for the team to create momentum in familiar conditions.

Further updates on Matthews’ availability for the South Africa series will be provided as they become available.vv