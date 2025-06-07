News Archives
HMS Mining Inc. supports ‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens of the Sand Football
HMS Mining Inc. Executive Secretary, Di-Yi Lin hands over a cheque to Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major in the presence of Managing Directors, Hualeng Liang and Jie Lin
LOCATED at Amelia’s Ward in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden, HMS Mining Inc., is the latest corporate entity to come on board with tangible support for the ‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens of the Sand Football currently ongoing in Linden.

Organiser of the competition which has attracted eight (8) female and twenty (20) male teams, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major visited the sponsors office where three of the principal officers handed over the sponsorship cheques.

Executive Secretary, De-Yi Lin made the presentation to Major stating that the HMS Mining Inc. was happy to lend support to the competition which features dozens of players including female players and young people.

“We are happy to be backing a tournament of this nature which creates the space and time for youths to showcase their talent and in the process, they can earn some incentives. More importantly though, it helps to build the community in a positive way, which is important. We wish all the teams the very best.”

Major in response thanked De-Yi Lin and her company for their support including Managing Directors Hualeng Liang and Jie Lin.

“We are more than grateful to your company for this support which will add more value to this competition. It is always great to see companies within communities giving back to activities such as these and we say thank you.”

A total of seven (7) matches are carded for Saturday night commencing from 18:00 hours at the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP-C) Linden office ground. Two matches in the queen’s competition and five in the king’s segment.

