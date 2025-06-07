MCYS/Ansa McAl June Madness Futsal Championship…

Saturday night fever at CASH as six more teams to book second round slots



FUTSAL fans are in for another exciting night of skill and endurance as night three of the inaugural June Madness Futsal Championship is set to unfold at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 20:00 hours.

Given the fact that this championship, powered by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and Ansa McAl, is being played using the knock-out format, it’s all to play for from the start of matches.

Another exciting feature is the yellow ball which can be requested by either team four minutes after the games commence and six minutes before the action conclude. A goal scored within the two-minute life of the yellow ball by either team shall be counted as two (2).

One team has been successful to date with the ball, Albouystown ‘A’ through Ezikiel Telford who ended the match with a helmet-trick in their 9-0 whipping of Campbellville.

Tonight’s opening clash will see Stevedore Ballers challenging Westside Ballers. From 20:45 hours, Mocha Red Force will throw down the gauntlet to fellow East Bank side, Timehri Warriors, followed by Linden All Star against Show Stoppers.

Gaza Squad will then take centre stage when they come up against Gladiators with the penultimate showdown of the night featuring Real Sport and Kitty Hustlers. The night’s main attraction is between North Ruimveldt and Team Family.

Five more teams booked their spots in the next round following wins on Thursday night at the same venue. Following are those results:

Match 1

Make it Happen 2 vs Street Vybz 0

Jahno Jeran 5th

Jafet George 30th

Match 2

Kingston 4 vs Finishers 1

Ezekiel David 2nd, 5th, 13th Medino Christian 24th

Shuwabe Hutson 10th

Match 3

Agricola Ballers 0 vs YMCA 5

Kevin Gittens 4th, 23rd

Nicholas Gentle 7th

Kymani Sealey 21st

Jonathan Simon 26th

Match 4

Unity Ballers 2 vs Spaniards 5

Joshua Kamal 3rd Shakac Louis 2nd, 7th, 20th

Cleyon Forrester 18th Tyreck Cummings 2nd

Teshawn Gordon 28th

Match 5

Sophia Ballers 2 vs Laing Avenue 3

Isiah Jack 17th Matthew Nedd 13th, 30+5

Richie Richards 30+9 (P) Kenroy Domonic 30+9

Game decided in extra time