Ansa Motors introduces ‘Changan’ vehicles to local automobile market

–Minister Edghill welcomes availability of more options amidst rapid increase in local registration of vehicles

ANSA Motors, which is the home of Suzuki vehicles in Guyana, is now the first company to introduce the Changan Hunter four-door pick-up vehicle to the local market.

The Changan brand, according to reports, is one of the biggest names in Chinese automobile manufacturing.

The launch was held at Ansa Motors Limited’s showroom at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara on Friday.

General Manager of Ansa Motors, Sudesh Mahase, during his remarks at the ceremony, said that the launch exemplifies Ansa Motors’ dedication to contributing to Guyana’s progress, introducing advanced technology, creating employment opportunities and investing in infrastructure that supports both industry and the community.

Mahase noted that the purpose of Ansa Motors extends far beyond bringing vehicles to the Guyanese market. The company is committed to fostering growth, innovation and development within Guyana.

He stated that this partnership with Changan and the regional dealership, the regional importer, represents Ansa’s pursuit of excellence and desire to meet the evolving needs of Guyana’s consumers.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, in brief remarks, congratulated Ansa Motors, stating that Guyanese should take a closer look at what this model and brand has to offer.

He further commended the company for making opportunities available to the people of Guyana and for working in partnership with the Government of Guyana to improve the lives of people.

The minister stated that today, Guyanese are finding it better to move from survival mode into the living mode and will continue to improve and prosper.

Acknowledging that Guyanese of today have a greater disposable income, the minister proudly stated that in the last three months, Guyana has moved to a new series of cars, registering 10,000 vehicles in that time.

The minister highlighted that the drive to purchase new vehicles is fueled by the increase in home ownership, expansion of the road networks, and a reduction in the maintenance costs of vehicles.

The minister said, “So, we are getting good brands; we are getting the ability for the after-sales activity, because reputable companies like ANSA McAl … they are not running or going anywhere. If something goes wrong, you know where to find them.”

Additionally, he said: “So, the world of possibility exists when you have good policy formation, you create an environment for investor confidence. Investor confidence is one thing, but partnership is what is important. Because partnership is when you discover the needs of each other and in discovering that need, will be able to create an environment to ensure that need or those needs are met.”

Ansa Motors has strived towards bring durable and affordable brands to Guyana, delivering products and units that grows with Guyana and its economy’s needs.

In highlighting the features of the Changan Hunter, the Sales Manager of Ansa Motors, Yoganand Singh said Changan is rated among the top five Chinese car manufacturers in the world and has been designed for both performance and comfort.

“Changan is the manufacturer, Hunter is the model of unit that we have in here. That unit is powered by a German design four-cylinder engine. It sports 1.9 liter and a turbocharged diesel engine. So it’s a German design engine. That unit also sports a German design ZF automatic transmission with four-wheel capabilities,” he said.

In terms of performance, the Hunter sports an American design MacPherson front suspension and it supports rear leaf springs, allowing for load capacity. It carries a load of one tonne (one sling of cement) in the tray and tows 3.5 tonnes, which is equivalent to a small excavator.

It will be supported by five years warranty, covering all engine, transmission and electronics, and three years of free service.