Allottees to access land at Le Ressouvenir, Felicity by November

EXCITING developments are underway along the East Coast of Demerara, as allottees of Le Ressouvenir (Phase II) and Felicity (Phase II) witnessed first-hand the transformation of their communities on Friday.

These landowners, who were only allocated in April 2025, were treated to a virtual tour offering a clear vision of what the completed housing schemes will look like. At the same time, they were able to see progress unfolding on the ground.



Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Deputy Director of Projects at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Intakab Indarjeet, were on the ground to provide key updates on the ongoing works on Friday afternoon.

The two areas cover approximately 641 acres, and cater to around 1,400 house lots. With over $10 billion being invested, works are well underway, including the construction of roads, drainage systems, and the installation of water and electrical networks. To date, approximately 27% of the infrastructure has been completed.

Minister Croal assured the landowners that the remaining works are on schedule, with completion targetted for the first week of November 2025.

“By the end of November, all of the allottees will have access to their land,” the Minister affirmed.

Moreover, allottees will benefit from potable water services supplied through Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) systems at Better Hope and La Bonne Intention.

The areas will also enjoy improved connectivity, being linked to the new four-lane highway stretching from Aubrey Barker Road in Georgetown to Enmore, an upgrade that promises greater ease of movement for residents and businesses alike.

Security also remains a central concern for the Ministry, and Minister Croal disclosed that two police outposts are being planned to serve the Le Ressouvenir, Felicity, La Bonne Intention, Chateau Margot, and Success areas.

These developments, the minister emphasised, reflect the agency’s commitment to ensuring the housing sector on the east coast corridor matches or even surpasses that on the East Bank of Demerara.



The interactive session allowed allottees to pose questions and share concerns directly with the minister and technical team. The allottees’ feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing appreciation for the pace of development, and the ministry’s ongoing engagement.

Minister Croal also highlighted the broader vision for the East Coast, noting that nearly 18,900 residential house lots have been allocated in the region over the last four years. More than 20 new housing areas have emerged during this period, supported by an over $41 billion in infrastructure development. (Ministry of Housing and Water)