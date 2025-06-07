OPR investigating incident involving police ranks, civilians at West Central Mall

–Corporal placed under close arrest for alleged use of force

THE Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating an incident involving three Police ranks, a Corporal, Lance Corporal and a Constable, of Regional Division #Three and two male civilians which occurred around 12:30 hrs at the West Central Mall, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, on Friday.

According to a press release from the Police, preliminary investigations reveal that the ranks were responding to a disturbance involving several young males at the West Central Mall.

At the mall, two males, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old both of Den Amstel, WCD, who were reportedly behaving in a disorderly manner, were pointed out to the ranks who approached the individuals and instructed them to leave the premises.

“The individuals refused to comply, resulting in the ranks attempting to escort them out of the compound,” police said.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).