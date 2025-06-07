Guyana, China emphasise relationship of mutual trust, shared values, economic co-operation

–in commemoration of 53 years of diplomatic ties

–President Ali says new Chinese Ambassador engaged on issues related to Guyana’s sovereignty, regional peace

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that the newly- accredited Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang has been engaged on issues surrounding Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and regional peace.

The Head of State made this known while delivering remarks at a ceremony for the commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China.

During his address, he welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador, and stated that since her arrival, they have already had many discussions on ways in which the partnership between the two countries can be advanced.

“Discussions surrounding every aspect of our national life, including the safeguard of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and the role China must play in ensuring this region remains peaceful,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he highlighted the role that China must also play in ensuring that all neighbours, in a just manner, follow international orders and the Rule of Law and respect of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guyana, just a few years after gaining independence, established formal diplomatic ties with China, becoming the first English-speaking Caribbean territory to recognise the People’s Republic of China.

President Ali said that over the 53 years, the relationship has blossomed into a respectful and multifaceted partnership grounded in mutual trust, shared values, and economic cooperation.

“Our relations are not born solely of strategic interest, but also of deep ties of blood and history,’ he added.

With this, Dr. Ali added that the Chinese community in Guyana has for many years contributed significantly to Guyana’s cultural diversity, commerce, and national development.

The people-to-people connections, he added, have enriched society, and continue to serve as a bridge between the two nations.

To this end, President Ali noted that cooperation spans a broad spectrum, from agriculture and education to infrastructure and health, security to sport, culture and arts, and even transport and private investment.

“China has stood with us, has partnered with us, and lent support to critical national priorities,” the Head of State disclosed.

Also of equal importance is the robust multilateral cooperation, where Guyana has stood side-by-side in regional and global bodies.

Further, President Ali said that as Guyana forges ahead with its transformative development and social agenda, it sees China as a long-standing friend and partner in this journey.

“We are confident, as Guyana rises to new heights, China will be there, offering friendship, partnership to advance mutual benefit and development,” President Ali said.