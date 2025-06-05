World Environment Day: UN Secretary-General calls for urgent global action to end plastic pollution

UNITED NATIONS Secretary-General, António Guterres, has issued a powerful call to action on the occasion of World Environment Day, urging nations to unite in delivering an ambitious and legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.

In his message marking the global observance, Guterres described plastic pollution as a growing scourge that is “choking ecosystems and threatening human health.”

He noted that plastic waste clogs rivers, pollutes oceans, endangers wildlife, and breaks down into microplastics found everywhere — from the highest peaks of Mount Everest to the deepest ocean trenches, and even within human bodies.

“This World Environment Day focuses on solutions to beat plastic pollution,” Guterres said. “Plastic waste is contaminating every corner of our planet — including our brains and lungs. It is harming ecosystems, climate stability, and our well-being.”

Despite the scale of the crisis, the Secretary-General acknowledged growing momentum for change, including increased public engagement, new policies to curb single-use plastics, and improved waste management systems. However, he stressed that current efforts are not enough.

“We must go further, faster,” he urged, calling on countries to work together to forge a transformative global agreement that addresses the full life cycle of plastic — from production to disposal. He emphasised that such an agreement must be “ambitious, credible, and just,” align with sustainable development and climate goals, and respond to the needs of affected communities.

World Environment Day has been observed annually since 1973, serving as a global platform to raise awareness and mobilise action for environmental protection. This year’s official commemoration is hosted by the Republic of Korea and centers on the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution.”

The theme also supports the work of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, which is expected to resume its fifth session in August. Guterres urged negotiators to “return to talks determined to build a common path through their differences and deliver the treaty our world needs.”

He concluded with a rallying cry for global unity: “Together, let’s end the scourge of plastic pollution and build a better future for us all.”