Private Sector unites for June 8 National Clean-Up Exercise

IN a powerful show of unity and civic responsibility, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) are calling on businesses and citizens across Guyana to actively participate in the 10th National Clean-Up Exercise scheduled for Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Both organisations have issued strong appeals, urging members of the business community and the wider public to join the national effort, which kicks off at 06:00 hours in all regions of the country. Mobilisation points will be established across Georgetown and other locations, as detailed in official notices.

The initiative comes at a critical time, with the rainy season heightening the risks associated with clogged drains and waterways. The GCCI emphasised the urgent need for environmental stewardship, warning that improper waste disposal continues to contribute to widespread flooding and public health hazards.

“The importance of good environmental stewardship cannot be overstated,” the Chamber stated. “Respect and care for the environment must remain a national priority, especially during this season.”

Echoing this call, the PSC described the event as a national call to action and a reminder of the shared responsibility in preserving the environment and improving the quality of life in communities.

“This clean-up campaign represents more than just a one-day activity—it is a step toward long-term behavioural change,” the PSC said. “While these efforts are important, the ultimate goal is to foster a culture of cleanliness that makes large-scale campaigns unnecessary in the future.”

Both bodies encouraged businesses to go beyond participation by adopting proper waste disposal practices and refraining from dumping garbage along roadways and in drainage systems. The PSC also urged its members to mobilise teams, provide logistical support, and help lead the initiative on the ground.

PSC member companies and Business Support Organisations (BSOs) from every region are expected to be actively involved, demonstrating the strength and unity of the private sector in promoting sustainable development and public health.

Together, the GCCI and PSC are calling on all Guyanese to do their part—not just on June 8—but every day, to keep the country clean, safe, and resilient.