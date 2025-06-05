Gov’t expanding brackish water shrimp programme to more regions

By Bebi Shafeah Oosamn

THE Ministry of Agriculture is set to expand the successful brackish water shrimp production initiative to additional regions across Guyana.

During an outreach held on Wednesday at the Albion Community Centre, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, announced that the brackish water shrimp programme, which has already yielded significant benefits in Region Six, will soon be implemented in other parts of the country.

In 2023, the brackish water shrimp industry brought in to the region some $1.6 B.

“This project started in Region Six, this part of the country,” the Minister explained. “We want to ensure that we build it out as one of the branch of the aquaculture industry that we want to build, so the brackish water

shrimp is one that now we can replicate in other regions, Region Five and Region Two.”

Minister Mustapha emphasised that there is strong interest from farmers in Regions Five and Two, where preparations are underway to introduce the initiative. He stated that the expansion aims not only to broaden the programme’s reach, but also to improve its efficiency and sustainability.

Shrimp farmers in those areas are eager to get involved in the project, he said. “So this project will continue, but we will expand the programme so that we can make it more feasible and make it less labour intensive.”

Reflecting on the origin of the programme, Minister Mustapha recalled that it began approximately three years ago with relatively modest beginnings. “At that time farmers had small holdings and then we started the programme,” he noted.

Since its inception, the government has invested nearly $500 million into the development of the brackish water shrimp industry. According to Minister Mustapha, the results have been substantial and continue to contribute significantly to the local economy.

“Since then, the brackish water shrimp industry has increased tremendously and has brought in a lot of revenue,” he stated.

To support continued growth, the government has installed permanent machinery in key areas, enhancing infrastructure and enabling increased production.

“We have permanent machine placed in this area; we will continue the programme; while doing that we have enhanced the pond and the production is increasing,” Minister Mustapha affirmed.

The Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to strengthening aquaculture in Guyana as a viable and lucrative sector. The expansion of the brackish water shrimp programme represents a strategic move to ensure broader participation, increased output, and a more modernised approach to shrimp farming nationwide.