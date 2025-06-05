26 new recruits join prison service after completing intensive training

TWENTY -six new prison officers were officially inducted into the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) following the successful completion of the Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) No. 1/2025.

The graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Prison Training Centre in Mazaruni.

The recruits, 18 males and eight females, hail from various communities across Guyana, and underwent a rigorous three-month training programme designed to prepare them for the multi-faceted demands of correctional service.

The course covered a blend of theoretical and practical components, including prison management fundamentals, human rights education, family life training, impromptu speech delivery, armed and unarmed combat, observation skills, and GPS rules and regulations.

Delivering the feature address, Acting Deputy Director of Prisons Kevin Pilgrim congratulated the new officers, and emphasised the critical role they play in shaping the future of the Prison Service.

“You must lead by positive example, act with integrity at all times, and resist any and all influence to engage in or facilitate criminal activity,” Pilgrim urged. He highlighted that the GPS remains steadfast in its mission to hold, habilitate, and rehabilitate offenders, even amid ongoing challenges.

Pilgrim further encouraged the graduates to put their training into daily practice, uphold strong moral and ethical values, and strive for excellence throughout their careers.

He called on them to embrace leadership, and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of the Prison Service under the 2025 theme: “Changing Mindset and Culture for Corrections”.

The ceremony marked a pivotal step in the GPS’s broader strategy to enhance professionalism and build capacity within its ranks, as it continues to modernise and strengthen correctional services in Guyana.