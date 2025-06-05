Over 250 families join virtual tour of Hogstye Housing Scheme

– as infrastructure works progress

MORE than 250 families recently allocated residential lots in the Hogstye Housing Development in Black Bush Polder took part in a virtual engagement session hosted by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

The interactive event held on Wednesday, supported by engineers from the Projects Department, offered participants a virtual tour of the area and critical updates on infrastructure development.

This initiative is the first in a series of activities aimed at promoting transparency and keeping allottees informed as development unfolds in what will soon be their new community. During the session, Minister Rodrigues outlined the ongoing works in the area, including land clearing and mobilisation, as well as progress on the construction of the main access bridge to the housing scheme.

A total of $902 million has been allocated for the first phase of infrastructure development, which is being undertaken by four local contractors: Annirud Ramcharitar Construction Firm, Dennis Tahal Engineering, F & A Mohammed Construction, and Wazim and Sons Infrastructure Inc. The contractors are expected to complete the first phase of works by October 2025.

Minister Rodrigues also engaged with the allottees on their concerns and suggestions, particularly regarding the need for educational, recreational, and healthcare facilities. She assured residents that these essential services would be incorporated into the broader development plans as the need arises, in keeping with the Ministry’s vision of creating sustainable, well-serviced communities.

Upon completion, the Hogstye Housing Development will feature modern infrastructure catering to all income brackets. The development includes 280 residential lots and forms part of the government’s ongoing effort to improve access to housing and uplift communities nationwide.

Residents welcomed the transparency and participatory approach of the exercise, noting their appreciation for being able to monitor progress and make informed plans for their future homes.