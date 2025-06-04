Tech giant, Apple, hails Guyana as critical hotspot of biodiversity

–purchases 100,000 carbon credits

TECHNOLOGY giant, Apple, has taken a new step in its sustainability efforts by purchasing 100,000 jurisdictional carbon credits, sourced from Guyana’s vast forest.

“The jurisdictional programme includes all 18 million hectares of forest in Guyana — about 85 percent of the landmass — and enables the country to benefit from its historically low deforestation rate, while funding low-

carbon development priorities,” the company said in its 2025 Environmental Progress report, highlighting the country as ‘a critical watershed and hotspot of biodiversity.’

Guyana has established its own unique mechanism, through the creation of one of the first Low-Carbon Development Strategies in the world, which enabled it to enter a voluntary market for the sale of carbon credits.

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) had issued 7.14 million vintage carbon credits to Guyana, marking a ground-breaking achievement in the global fight against climate change.

Simultaneously, the Government of Guyana had announced the world’s first Paris Agreement corresponding adjustment, a significant step reported to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

These developments fulfilled requirements to label the credits as the world’s first eligible for use by airlines towards their targets in the 2024-2026 phase of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)’s global emission reduction programme, CORSIA.

The issuance by ART, known as TREES credits, recognises Guyana’s efforts at successfully reducing emissions from forest loss and degradation, while maintaining one of the world’s most intact tropical forests through jurisdictional REDD+ initiatives.

“At Apple, we are constantly innovating to make the world’s best technology, while reducing our impact on the environment. That means taking urgent steps to fight climate change and working collaboratively with our suppliers and local communities,” the tech company’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson is quoted in the 2025 report.

Since 2015, Apple has cut carbon emissions by over 60 per cent while boosting revenue by more than 65 per cent. In 2023, it reduced over 41 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. This reduction came from its operations, manufacturing, and how customers use its products.