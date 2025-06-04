Goed Fortuin fisherfolk to benefit from processing, storage facilities

—other upgrades to enhance daily operations, President Ali announces

THE Government of Guyana will invest in storage and processing facilities at Goed Fortuin, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to enhance the daily operations of fisherfolk in the area.

This was announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during an early morning engagement with fisherfolk, on Tuesday.

The President, who was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and several other technical personnel, outlined strategic plans to enhance the local fishing area.

Immediately, work will commence on the rehabilitation of a non-functioning koker, lights will be installed and a walkway constructed.

The fisherfolk were informed that contracts have already been awarded to start remedial works that will improve their environment.

“Once the People’s Progressive Party/Civic [PPP/C] is in government, the fisherfolk will get help,” President Ali said.

He added: “You will have a proper walkway and then the wharf facility, wherever there is dredging to be done, we will dredge. We will put in little security hubs. And importantly, we have to create a healthy space that you can retail and wholesale from the same location.”

Outside of these immediate interventions, the President mulled plans for fisherfolk to expand operations with prawns, shrimp and crab production.

He said: “I want us to identify a land that you all can do prawns, shrimp, crab production. This same mangrove here will give you more money crab, cage crabbing than the farm.”

The government, President Ali reiterated, would provide all the incentives needs for fishers to tap into this lucrative market.

“It’s just not giving you that, its building you right here a processing facility so that you can take the crab get the crab meat, package right here and move off. You don’t have to invest, the government will invest in the storage and all these things,” the Head of State said.

At a separate community engagement in Region Three at the weekend, President Ali disclosed that the government is actively crafting strategic food-production plans tailored to the specific needs of farming districts across the country.

“Agriculture and food production is about specific policies and measures depending on the competitive advantage of each and every region,” the President said, highlighting the importance of continued engagements with government officials, farmers and other stakeholders to address concerns and develop effective solutions.

“That is why we’ve been going through all across the country to address this issue of agriculture and food production, but with a specific development strategy for every single one of our regions, because the aim is to position Guyana as a leading producer of food for the entire Region,” he added.

In addition to several initiatives to enhance the agriculture eco-system the government he noted, will also continue to support farmers with direct cash transfers and other incentives to boost production.

The Head of State said: “Direct transfer is something that we will continue to do to subsidise and enhance your income base, so you don’t have to come forward and tell me about direct transfer and cash grant that is a given in the coming months and years ahead.”