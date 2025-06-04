Mechanisms being examined to facilitate 3M travellers by 2030

–President Ali says, points to enhancements, ongoing work in aviation, tourism, hospitality industries

AS Guyana welcomes KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has emphasised that government continues to invest in enhancing the aviation sector, creating opportunities for locals and a first- world experience for foreigners.

At a reception held on Tuesday night at Cara Lodge to celebrate the launch of the Amsterdam to Georgetown route, President, Dr Irfaan Ali stated that this new connection to one of the world’s most prestigious hubs, will open vast opportunities, not just for travellers, but also for Guyana’s wider economy.

The inaugural flight is expected to land at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, today.

“It opens up tremendous opportunities for our economy itself and where we are positioning the economy in relation to our agro-processing potential, our cargo potential and our ability to now move products and produce in a more efficient way throughout the region,” President Ali said.

Building out infrastructure, Guyana has set ambitious targets to craft a mechanism that supports three million people travelling through its shores.

Dr Ali pointed out that the local aviation sector contributed $US160 million to the country’s gross domestic product GDP and created 5,200 jobs. The sector also facilitated the movement of over 13,000 tonnes of cargo in 2023.

According to the Head of State, just about four years ago, Guyana had approximately 182,000 passengers passing through its aviation system. He said that today, that figure has grown to approximately 857,000 passengers.

While these numbers are extraordinary growth indicators, Dr Ali noted that the aviation sector does not operate in a vacuum and as such, the government is not making decisions by guesswork, but is rather building out ecosystems that facilitate development.

The investments in infrastructure to expand runways and build hotels all promote new partnerships, greater connectivity and economic buzz.

“No one is going to come into our country if it will take you five hours from the airport to the city, and whilst there’s tremendous inconvenience at the moment because of the construction, the infrastructure that we’re putting in place is to make the central hub and all the connecting services within a 25-minute radius of each other.”

President Ali pointed out that with investments already made to expand the country’s primary port of entry, plans to build a second terminal at the CJIA are already underway.

He then highlighted some of what the Government of Guyana has done to give foreigners that first-world experience that is driven by technology.

“That is where we are positioning the ecosystem… we have to have an experience that is first world, the digitised entry into the country, and we have already started that electronic passport making it easier for those who are working in the country to have residency cards, work permit cards, and then electronic ID cards that are linked to a health care system that is also electronically driven.”

Presently, Guyana boasts a seat capacity of almost 1.5 million with 11 carriers connecting 16 destinations.

“These connections and these things don’t happen by accident. You have to have confidence in the economy. You have to have confidence in the system. You have to have confidence in the government. You have to have confidence in the policy making environment,” Dr. Ali said adding, “This is no ordinary occasion. It is a celebration of connectivity, a celebration of confidence, a celebration of Guyana’s ascension as a premier destination and transit point in the global aviation sector.”

KLM will not only bring new travellers, but opportunities for Guyanese farmers and agro-processors allowing them to tap into a new market.

‘GUYANA IS CAPTURING THE WORLD’S ATTENTION’

Meanwhile, Mr Dirk Buitelaar, the Regional Manager for Air France KLM who is overseeing the Dutch Caribbean, highlighted the significance of the route which connects Europe and South America.

He emphasised Guyana’s growing importance in energy, ecotourism and infrastructure.

“It’s a symbol of a connection between Europe and South America, between the Netherlands and Guyana, between commerce and culture, and, most importantly, between people.”

KLM’s commitment extends beyond transportation, aiming to foster economic growth and cultural ties. The airline will offer seamless connections to over 170 cities, including 18 in the UK and nearly 1,000 destinations through SkyTeam partnerships.

“Guyana is a land of immense natural beauty, rich biodiversity and glowing, growing global significance. From the powerful flow of the Essequibo River to the awe-inspiring Kaieteur Falls …its welcoming people and dynamic economy, Guyana is capturing the world’s attention.”

Operating twice weekly, KLM will also serve the Guyanese diaspora in Europe by providing an additional path to reconnect with their roots, families, and heritage.

Offering brief remarks was Mr Walter Oostelbos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Guyana, who emphasised the economic and cultural benefits of the new route.

He expressed hope that it would strengthen ties between the two countries.

KLM will add some 38, 000 seats to Guyana’s aviation sector annually.