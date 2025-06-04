‘Best fit for the people, miners’

–AFC’s Region Seven Chair endorses President Ali

DAVID Daniels, Alliance For Change (AFC) Region Seven Chairman and founder of the Small Miners Association, has endorsed President, Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term, aligning himself with the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“The older you get, the more you realise it is what is in front of you, this way you see, and you can’t see nothing else that’s in front you, other than who you see. And what I have seen is the transformation in the mining industry,” Daniels said in a live interview on the News Room.

Daniel represents the mining constituency and wants to ensure their voices are heard at the highest level of the government.

“I think that our direction is different…The AFC direction to my direction when it comes to representation of mining might be a little different. And I think President Ali’s direction is aligned with my direction and our organisation’s direction,” the AFC representative said.

He related that President Ali’s approach is more general, encompassing not just oil and gas but also mining and agriculture, which aligns better with miners’ vision for the industry.

While Daniels expressed gratitude towards the AFC for providing the opportunity for him to enter politics, he felt that the incumbent PPP/C offers a better fit for their goals, particularly in terms of mining representation.

Wanting to make a difference, Daniels had joined the AFC a few years back.

He has now joined several other known figures from within the opposition ranks, both former parliamentarians and long-time party operatives, who have come forward to express similar sentiments, citing President Ali’s performance, inclusive policies and transformational development agenda as key reasons for their shift in allegiance.

These endorsements come ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, as President Ali and the PPP/C seek re-election.