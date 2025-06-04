Opposition-nominated Commissioners abandon GECOM meeting

–Gunraj says it is ‘clear sabotage’

THE meeting of commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was disrupted on Tuesday, stalling crucial discussions for the upcoming September 1, 2025, election.

This was disclosed by government-nominated Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, who noted that it appeared to be sabotage by the opposition-nominated commissioners.

In a post to his social media, he said that while there are three ‘PNC commissioners,’ only two showed up to the meeting on Tuesday, and one walked out.

As a result, he stated: “GECOM meeting therefore lost quorum. The sabotage is now clear.”

In a brief invited comment, Gunraj told the Guyana Chronicle that Tuesday’s meeting was part of the regularly scheduled ones in the lead up to the election.

While he noted that these meetings are the ones in which all types of issues can be raised and addressed, the walkout has stymied that process.

With that, he noted that the next meeting has been set for Thursday as Tuesday’s meeting could not continue.

Just last week, Gunraj had indicated that all three opposition-nominated commissioners had walked out of GECOM’s meeting set to discuss a new election work plan.

At that time, he stated that he believed that those commissioners would try everything to frustrate the electoral process.

That meeting was expected to be the commission’s first one since President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced the date for the General elections as September 1, 2025.