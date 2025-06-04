Guyana’s Amrita Naraine becomes Guinness World Record holder in historic global music collaboration

GUYANA’S Amrita Naraine has joined the ranks of history-makers, officially becoming a Guinness World Record Holder as part of a groundbreaking global music project titled “195”.

This extraordinary initiative brought together 195 women from 195 countries, each contributing their voice to a single musical recording — setting the record for the “Most Nationalities to Contribute Vocals to a Musical Recording (Single Song)”.

The historic song debuted by the Frequency School event in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20, 2025, during the World Economic Forum. ‘195’ brought together one woman from every country in the world in a unifying performance across the 528Hz sound frequency.

Some 195 serves as a global anthem of peace, diversity, and collective resonance among women towards a more inclusive, gender-equal future.

“Being part of 195 was both a personal honour and a professional alignment with my mission — using creative expression, supported by technology, to bring people closer together,” Naraine said.

“This record stands as evidence of what’s possible when women lead collaboratively across borders — not just achieving representation, but reshaping the narrative through collective impact.”

Amrita Naraine, proudly representing Guyana, is known for her dynamic work across multifaceted projects, media and community engagement. As a vocal advocate for inclusive storytelling and women’s leadership, Amrita’s participation in this global project underscores her commitment to elevating national voices on the world stage.

As a Chevening Scholar, UAL alumna, and Arts Award winner, Amrita’s professional and academic journey spans Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for the Creative Industries, with research focused on media manipulation, audience analysis, and AI-driven content systems.

Her research includes areas such as media manipulation, and recommender systems — all while advocating for ethical, heritage-rooted approaches to innovation.

In addition to her research and strategy work, Amrita serves as a projects specialist. Her contributions to regional storytelling, cultural policy, and innovation advocacy continue to shape new narratives about the Caribbean’s role in the digital age.