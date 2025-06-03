Region Six residents laud gov’t ICT training programme as life-changing

IN keeping with the Government of Guyana’s manifesto promise to bridge the digital divide, the Office of the Prime Minister, through its Industry and Innovation Unit, continues to expand its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training initiatives aimed at empowering Guyanese across the country.

The Industry and Innovation Unit, which falls under the Prime Minister’s purview, has been championing this transformative initiative by equipping citizens with vital skills in Office Productivity, Internet Literacy, and Computer Literacy. These sessions are tailored not only to prepare individuals for the modern job market, but also to foster an inclusive digital society—particularly by creating opportunities for youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

With the ICT sector offering the potential to generate thousands of new jobs—especially with co-investments, infrastructural development, and state-sponsored training—the government is laying the foundation for an ICT-driven private sector, aimed at eliminating social inequalities and promoting economic growth.

Recent feedback from Region Six participants of the programme underscores the tangible impact it has had on individuals and communities.

Among the enthusiastic beneficiaries is Udistair Persaud, a senior citizen who, prior to the training, had never used a computer. “I never think about computers… it’s the first time I use a computer, and I gain a lot of experience,” he shared, expressing gratitude to the government and the Office of the Prime Minister. He said he learned about operating a computer, using the hard drive, and typing, and eagerly encouraged others to attend similar sessions in the future.

Alicia Persaud, another participant, described the training as extremely beneficial, especially as she balances her studies through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). “I learned about Excel, which was something I struggled with,” she explained. Emphasising the growing role of technology in everyday life, she urged both young and older individuals to seize this opportunity. “You don’t find opportunities like this every day… it’s for the future,” she stated.

For Yogeeta Singh, the sessions offered a refreshing blend of review and new knowledge. “In the training I did learn a few things that I didn’t learn in school, which was nice,” she said, adding that the experience was enjoyable and she would encourage others to get involved.

Mildred Persaud, aged 50, echoed those sentiments. “That was something I always wanted to learn,” she said, highlighting the supportive environment created by the instructors. She now plans to purchase a computer for home use to continue building on her new skills.

Ramsundar Pagwah also praised the initiative. Initially uncertain about his ability to keep up, he credited the encouragement of fellow participants and the structure of the programme for helping him persevere. “It was well presented to us, and I think we have gained great knowledge,” he remarked. He urged all Guyanese, regardless of age, to take advantage of the opportunity. “Being computer literate is very, very good,” he noted. “At the end of it, you would know that it brings a lot to you.”

Through continued investments in digital training and infrastructure, the Government of Guyana remains committed to fostering an inclusive digital economy and equipping all citizens with the tools needed to thrive in a modern, technology-driven world.