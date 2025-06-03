A brighter future begins at birth

–mothers praise Newborn Cash Grant support for their babies

LESS than three months after its launch, President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s Newborn Cash Grant initiative is already transforming lives across Guyana, bringing hope, relief and a stronger sense of security to thousands of families.

Launched on March 8, 2025, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the initiative provides $100,000 for every child born to a Guyanese mother on or after January 1, 2025.

President Ali, who has led a people-first development agenda since taking office, described the grant as a long-term investment in the future of our nation and a commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Mothers who have already benefitted from the programme shared their gratitude and explained how the grant has positively impacted their lives.

Region Four resident Aranza Krishna said she is “whole-heartedly thankful to the government and the Ministry of Health for this appreciated initiative.”

“This grant has benefitted me a lot, because it helped me to buy formula, which is very expensive; pampers which is [sic] very expensive, and it also help [sic] me to save because instead of taking out that money from my pocket, the government made that possible for me to be able to save,” she shared.

Another beneficiary, Hasyah Dodson, also from Region Four, expressed similar sentiments. “It helped me to get certain things, to put in an early savings for the baby,” she stated.

Dodson further stressed the importance of continued support, particularly for young mothers who may lack a strong support system.

“I think that the government should continue giving; in relation to young mothers that do not have the support,” she posited.

With more than 17,000 births projected for 2025, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring each newborn receives this financial start in life.

The initiative, which was first announced during the presentation of the 2025 National Budget, is part of a broader effort to enhance family welfare and social development. In total, approximately $1.3 billion will be allocated annually to facilitate the grant.