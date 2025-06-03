Drone tech, logistics overhaul to boost GuySuCo crop production

–Cheong says, pushes back against critics of recent production underperformance

THE Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is ramping up its focus on modern technology and operational improvements in a bid to significantly improve performance in the second crop of 2025, Chief Executive Officer Paul Cheong has said.

Cheong, in a letter to the editor, said the Corporation is embracing innovations such as drone technology, remote sensing, and logistics upgrades, while also partnering with international experts to improve yields and sugar content.

In a strongly worded letter addressing recent media commentary on GuySuCo’s first crop results, Cheong pushed back against what he described as “character assassination and fiction”, noting that while the crop underperformed expectations, the circumstances were beyond the corporation’s control.

“Let’s start with the basics: Yes, First Crop 2025 was not what we projected! But let’s not pretend that we operate in a vacuum. Rainfall this year broke records. Berbice Estates saw 212 per cent above the long-term average, and Demerara was not far behind. Fifty-three per cent of the available days were classified as ‘wet days’. That’s not politics; that’s weather,” Cheong wrote.

He defended the decision to continue harvesting at Albion despite the conditions, arguing it was made to “reduce losses and protect our future crop”.

On technical performance, Cheong pointed to improvements in factory efficiency and yield.

“Albion hit as low as 11.38 [TC/TS] on good days, and downtime across the industry actually dropped by 22 per cent compared to 2024. Cane yields are up 11 per cent” he noted, while dismissing media reports alleging the use of substandard equipment as “conspiracy theories” without a bit of evidence.

Addressing financial scrutiny over the G$13 billion allocation to GuySuCo, Cheong stressed transparency, saying, “GuySuCo’s spending is subject to audits, parliamentary oversight, and, frankly, commonsense. As of the end of first crop, we’ve only used a portion of the funds nowhere near the inflated G$9 billion figure being thrown around”.

Cheong also highlighted labour shortages as a global agricultural trend not unique to GuySuCo, pointing to the Corporation’s high harvester wages and renewed focus on mechanisation.

“Building for the future requires adapting, not complaining,” he wrote.

Looking ahead to the second crop, Cheong outlined a comprehensive agenda for improvement, including partnerships with Brazil, new factory equipment such as a sugar dryer and syrup clarifier, and expanded packaging capacity at Albion Estate.

A new product line is also being developed to target the North American market, alongside training in predictive maintenance for factory staff and expansion of value-added products like packet and mini-pack sugar.

“We’re not sitting still; we invite our critics to shift gears from tearing down to building up,” Cheong said, adding: “GuySuCo is not perfect, but we’re moving forward with focus, transparency, and resolve.”