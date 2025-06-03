Sophia man charged with assaulting cop, several traffic offences

SHAMAR Williams, a 24-year-old resident of Sophia Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown, who was allegedly seen assaulting a policeman in a viral social media video, was on Monday charged with assault and several traffic-related offences.

According to a press release, Williams first appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where several charges related to the physical altercation with the police constable were read to him.

Regarding the charge of ‘Assault causing actual bodily harm’, he pleaded not guilty and was placed on $15,000 bail.

He also denied a ‘Damage to property’ charge, and was placed on $10,000 bail.

Williams was also charged with ‘Assault of a peace officer with intent to resist lawful arrest’ and was remanded to prison. That matter has been adjourned to June 23, 2025.

The police said Williams later appeared before Magistrate Shivani Lalaram at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where 10 traffic charges were read to him. The court found him guilty of nine of the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the tenth charge.

For being an ‘Unlicensed driver’, he will have to pay a fine of $30,000 or spend six weeks in prison. For his failure to ‘Confirm to sign’ he was fined $20,000, with an alternative of four weeks in prison.

Further, on the ‘Failure to wear safety helmet’ charge he was fined $10,000 with an alternative of two weeks in prison.

For the ‘Breach of one-way street’ charge he was slapped with a $20,000 fine or four weeks in prison.

With regards to ‘Driving an uninsured motor vehicle’, Williams was fined $30,000 with an alternative of six weeks in prison.

On the charge of ‘Unlicensed motor vehicle’, he was fined $20,000 with an alternative of four weeks in prison.

Further, as it relates to a charge of ‘Uncertified motor vehicle,’ he was fined $25,000 or five weeks in prison.

For the charge of ‘Maintenance of motor vehicle,’ he was fined $20,000 or alternatively he will spend four weeks in prison. For the charge of ‘Obscured rear ID mark,’ he was fined $150,000 with an alternative of 30 weeks in prison.

Additionally, he was charged ‘Failure to have a front ID mark.’ He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $10,000 bail.