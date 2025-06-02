Region Four Vice Chairman, PNC member endorses President Ali for 2025 elections

—says Guyana in “capable, visionary hands” under PPP/C

Regional Vice Chairman of Region Four and member of the opposition People’s National Congress (PNC), Samuel Sandy, has thrown his full support behind President, Dr Irfaan Ali and the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

In a public statement issued on Sunday, Sandy praised the PPP/C administration for its leadership and accomplishments, stating, “I stand resolute [sic] in my conviction that the Government of Guyana is in capable, visionary hands.”

He credited the Ali-led administration with ushering in sweeping improvements across key sectors of the country.

“Under their leadership, Guyana has experienced unprecedented economic growth, strengthened international partnerships and significant infrastructural development across every region,” Sandy said.

Highlighting progress in areas such as healthcare, education, housing, energy, and national security, he declared that the PPP/C government has “delivered results that have directly improved the lives of our people.”

The endorsement from another senior official within the PNC comes just months ahead of the country’s national elections, marking a big blow to that party.

Sandy highlighted the importance of political continuity during what he described as a central moment in Guyana’s development.

“It is imperative that this administration continues its mandate, not only to consolidate these gains, but to guide Guyana through this critical period of economic expansion and social transformation,” he asserted.

Sandy further described the PPP/C as “the only political movement with the experience, competence, and inclusive vision necessary to unify our diverse society, while responsibly managing the opportunities and challenges of our rapidly changing nation.”

As such, he made clear his endorsement of the incumbent, stating: “I am proud to endorse President, Dr Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.”

Sandy currently serves as Regional Vice Chairman for Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), operating out of the Timehri Sub-Office on the East Bank of Demerara.