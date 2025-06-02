Single mother’s struggles end with new house

‘Men on Mission’ initiative brings relief to Essequibo family

THE life of Kuntie Kissoon, called ‘Mala’, a single mother of two, from Unu Creek/Cullen Sand Top on the Essequibo Coast, has been transformed through the compassionate vision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the impactful Men on Mission initiative.

After years of living in a dilapidated and unsafe structure, Kissoon has now been handed the keys to a brand-new home, a moment that marks not only the fulfilment of a personal dream but also the Government’s ongoing commitment to uplifting vulnerable citizens and building stronger communities.

This gift was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Essequibo contractor Ali Khan and the dedication of Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ricky Ramraj.

He was joined by Member of Parliament Tandika Simone Smith; Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit; Prime Minister’s Regional Representative, Arnold Adams and other regional officials, who stood in solidarity with Kissoon during a heartfelt handing-over ceremony held last Friday.

The journey began during a routine house-to-house outreach conducted by members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) – Cluster 3, Region 2.

The walkabout included Comrades Icela, Nalini and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Chairperson, Hansoutie Ramkellewan, who listened to Kissoon’s story and swiftly brought her case to the attention of the relevant authorities.

The local leaders were moved to help change Kissoon’s life and subsequently made representations to their party’s leadership.

Their actions reflect the true essence of grassroots politics, meeting people where they are and responding with empathy and urgency.

With tears of gratitude, Kissoon thanked the Government of Guyana, the sponsor and every individual involved in making her dream a reality.

For her and her children, this new home represents safety, dignity and a fresh start.

Kissoon explained that whenever it rained, her roof would leak and many nights she slept on a wet bed. She said she could not afford to build a home on her own, as she earned a meagre income cleaning shrimp for survival.

She further shared that her daughter and granddaughter live with her and she is happy that her granddaughter’s future can be better than hers.

“I could have never afforded it. My savings are meagre. I just try to survive. Thanks to the Government of Guyana and the regional authorities for seeing my plight,” she said.

Under President Ali and the PPP/C Government, the promise of prosperity is being delivered—one family, one home, one dream at a time.