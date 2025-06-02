Newton, Ridley capture wins in T&T’s ‘Speed to victory’ road race

VETERANS’ rider Kwame Ridley and junior cyclist Alex Newton showed their prowess recently when a local contingent journeyed to Trinidad and Tobago to compete in the Raiders Cycling Club Criterium Race, titled “Speed to Victory.”

Newton and Ridley were joined by Aaron Newton, Alexander Leung, Andre Greene and Kwame Fortune.

The group took part in a training camp and then competed in the Raiders Cycling Club Criterium Race.

Reports out of the twin island republic said that leading up to the races, the team trained together, focusing on development and strengthening their individual weaknesses.

The team’s combined efforts culminated in two major race events: the first held on Friday under the Raiders Cycling Club, and the second on Sunday, hosted by the Trinidad & Tobago Cycling Federation.

On Friday, Kwame Ridley claimed first place in the veterans Category, with his countrymate Fortune taking fifth.

In the elite class, Andrew Greene picked up sixth place with Aaron Newton in seventh, while Alex Newton was good enough for second place in the Juniors category.

In the final race on Sunday which went over 70 miles, Ridley was again supreme to take the other veterans win.

This time, Fortune was second place in the Veterans as Guyana had a 1-2 finish.

Over in the senior Elite category, Aaron Newton showed his class to clinch the fifth place with seventh going to Andre Greene

Alex Newton and Alexander Leung also dominated in the Juniors Category, finishing with the top two podium finishes.

Newton took the first place with Leung second place