Old Fort Show Stoppers and Saints Slayers lead standing after group stage

TOP teams Old Fort Show Stoppers and Saints Slayers are the front runners, after impressive showing in the group stage of the Kellogg’s U-14 Schools’ Hockey League

After the round robin stage of the competition, Saints Slayers lead the girls standing with 12 points followed by Old Fort High Fliers with 9 points and Multi with 4 points.

In the girls’ category Saints Slayers ‘slayed’ GCC Her-ricanes 5-nil with Carenza Copeland leading with a hat-trick.

Multi then beat Saints Sensations 1-nil with a Unique Mentore goal.

Saints Sensations and GCC Her-ricanes who finish at the bottom of the table will engage in a play-off for a chance to reach the semi-finals.

In the boys’ group A, Saints Sigma took down Hikers Hatchets 4-2. Saints’ goal came off the sticks of Zane Edwards and Dominic Thom both of whom registered doubles.

Hikers’ goal came from Simeon Smith in a losing cause.

Old Fort Gladiators also trounced Warriors 6-1, Gladiators Aderemi Simon and Brandon Layne were instrumental as they each grabbed a pair of goals.

Saints Sigma and Hikers Hatchets who finished 4th and 5th will meet in a one-off playoff to determine the fourth team from their group to reach the quarter finals.

In the boys’ group B, Saints Snipers drew with multi 1-1, Lian Mohan scored for Snipers and Alpha Smith scored multi’s field goal.

Also in group B Old Fort Show Stoppers stopped Saints Scorpions 2-1 with field goals from Jimmy Carpio and Jhonny Carpio.

In the Boys’ Group B Old Fort Show Stoppers lead the standing with 9 points followed by Multi, Saints Scorpions and SHC Snipers who did enough to earn a place in the quarter finals.