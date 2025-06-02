GFF Elite League … Monedderlust lose in Backyard

HOSTS Monedderlust could not hold off Ann’s Grove at the number 5 ground in Berbice in a match fans were expecting to have a different outcome as the Elite League Season 7 continued on Saturday.

The hosts went down 2-1.

Yohance Francis was in a no-nonsense moood as he needed about four minutes before he hit the back of the net to stun the home crowd in Berbice.

Tyrone Delph gave Monedderlust Hope with his strike in the 25th minute to level the scores.

The two sides went into the break after the first 45 with the scores levelled at 1-1.

The second half proved less fruitful as the teams battled it out with better defensive plays, neither side adding to its score sheet for most of the contest.

It was not until the 89th minute that Alden Lawrence broke the deadlock with a fine effort after beating the defender to outwit Monedderlust’s capable custodian to win 2-1.

The league features 90 games over a 6-month period with top sides in Season 7 of the Elite League collecting two million dollars and being awarded an automatic qualifying spot at the CONCACAF/Caribbean Shield Championships.

The 2nd place team will collect $1,200,000, 3rd Place $800,000 and 4th Place 500,000.

The league is sponsored by Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Turbo brand, BACIF, Blue Water Shipping and Namilco.