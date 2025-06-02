News Archives
Archery Guyana welcomes newest affiliate, Golden League Archery Club
(left to right): Saeed Karim; Federation President, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon; Club President, Courtlee Rodrigues; Club General Secretary, Milessa Rodrigues; Club Assistant Secretary, Olivia Welcome; Club Public Relations Officer, Theon Gibson
IN a continued progressive and bold step toward strengthening the archery movement in Guyana, Golden League Archery Club was officially welcomed into the national fold under Archery Guyana on the evening of May 29, 2025. The affiliation ceremony marked a significant moment of unity and expansion, as yet another dedicated club took its place within the framework of the recognised national federation for archery.

At the heart of the occasion was Club President Courtlee Rodrigues, who stated with pride: “Golden League Archery is proud to announce its formal affiliation with Archery Guyana and undertakes to work closely with the Federation. Staying true to our working motto ‘Stronger Together, we are committed to building strong partnerships that elevate the sport locally and within the Guyanese diaspora.”

The federation’s President, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, officially presented the Certificate of Affiliation to the club’s executive team during a brief but meaningful gathering. Addressing the club officials and supporters present, she applauded their initiative and commitment to the sport. “This affiliation signals more than just paperwork, it’s a testament to the power of unity, vision, and shared purpose. Golden League Archery brings fresh

energy and heart to the national archery landscape. My door remains open, and Archery Guyana stands ready to support your journey every step of the way,” said President Persaud-McKinnon.
She underscored the importance of working collaboratively and noted that the federation’s Board of Directors remains steadfast in its mission to empower all clubs under its umbrella.

Golden League Archery Club, which will operate out of Sophia, adds an exciting new dimension to the sport’s reach and accessibility. The club has already laid groundwork for developmental programming and athlete engagement in its community and beyond.

