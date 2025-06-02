‘One Guyana’ King and Queen of the Sand Football … Defending female champs, Speightland, trounce Fearless; five male teams notch wins

WHEN night two of the 2025 One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand football competition continued at the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Linden office ground in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden, defending champs of the queen’s segment, Speightland, headlined the night.

They got their campaign off to a solid start trouncing Fearless 4-1 after falling behind in the first minute of the match. N. Wayne (4th, 10th), T. Williams (15th) and Shanella Pearson one minute later led the victory charge.

Five matches in the king’s segment of the championship were played and five wins were recorded. Bomberz, led by a brace each from Shemiah Samuels (4th, 16th) and Dequan Samuels (8th, 26th) got the better of Rockstone 4-2. For Rockstone, Isiah Allicock scored in the 12th and 18th minute.

Young Gunners, backed by goals from Devonte Tappin in the 22nd minute and Lency Barker in the 30th minute, played a patient game to rebound and beat UDK Victors who scored early through a Kenneth James 4th minute strike.

Team Mineral were too good for Speightland as they ran away comfortable 4-0 winners. Kelroy Anthony led with a double, hitting the target in the 13th and 29th minute after Jermaine King opened their account in the 9th minute. Sealing the win was Delon Charter in the 24th minute.

Almost as convincing was Ony Syde in their 4-1 whipping of Turf President. Isiah Adams led the victors off with his 5th minute strike but evening things up was Turf President’ Clifton Charles three minutes later.

That was their only response as goals from Kriston Lewis in the 16th minute and a double from Ryan Arthur in the 28th and 30th minute went unanswered as One Syde controlled the flow of play, pocketing all the points.

Foundation Family was the other team to take full points on the night when they brushed aside Lil Ballers 3-1. Matches continued Saturday night at the same venue.