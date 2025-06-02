Piastri leads Norris in McLaren 1-2 in spain

(Formula 1) OSCAR Piastri has further strengthened his championship lead by clinching a commanding victory in the Spanish Grand Prix, the Australian leading team mate Lando Norris in a McLaren 1-2 amid a dramatic end to the race that saw Max Verstappen and George Russell collide.

Piastri made an excellent start from pole position, allowing the 24-year-old to build an early lead from Verstappen who had overtaken Norris into Turn 1. Norris later retook the position – only for Verstappen to leapfrog both McLarens after the first pit stops, putting himself into P1.

This proved to be brief, however, as the Dutchman pitted early for a second stop, handing the lead back to Piastri – all of which triggered much intrigue over whether Verstappen would opt for a three-stop strategy, a scenario that could pose a threat to the papaya squad should the Red Bull have fresher rubber later on.

Verstappen did indeed embark on a three-stop – but the whole picture was dramatically shaken up when a Safety Car was deployed in the latter stages after Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes pulled off track with a mechanical issue, prompting most of the frontrunners to pit again.

While Piastri and Norris surged clear at the restart amid a six-lap dash to the flag, Verstappen found himself passed by Charles Leclerc for third before battling with Russell. The pair made contact and Verstappen was forced to go down the escape road, only for Red Bull to tell their driver to hand the position back.

There was then another collision between the pair for which Verstappen subsequently received a 10-second time penalty. But there were no such dramas ahead for Piastri, who sealed his fifth victory of the season ahead of McLaren team mate Norris.

Leclerc sealed the final spot on the podium for Ferrari in third, while Russell claimed fourth and Nico Hulkenberg was an eye-catching fifth for Kick Sauber after starting back from P15 on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton followed in sixth for Ferrari, while Isack Hadjar added to Racing Bulls’ tally in seventh and Pierre Gasly claimed eighth for Alpine. Fernando Alonso finally scored his maiden points of the campaign in P9 for Aston Martin, while Verstappen’s penalty dropped him down to a final position of P10.

Liam Lawson just missed out on points in an eventful afternoon for the Racing Bulls driver, with Gabriel Bortoleto following in P12 for Kick Sauber ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda in P13. Williams’ Carlos Sainz had a tough home race in P14, while Franco Colapinto crossed the line in P15 for Alpine.

The Haas pair of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman were the final classified runners in 16th and 17th respectively, with Antonelli and Williams’ Alex Albon the two retirees, the latter having sustained front wing damage to his car.

Only 19 cars competed in the race after Aston Martin announced Lance Stroll’s withdrawal from the event on Saturday evening, with the Canadian experiencing hand and wrist pain which will require a medical procedure.