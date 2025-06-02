GOAL unlocking opportunities through online education

– scholars reflect on journeys ahead of June graduation

EDUCATION unlocks the door to the future and since 2021, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) has helped thousands of Guyanese to open that door by providing access to quality tertiary education.

Over the years, GOAL has partnered with various international universities to offer a wide range of academic and vocational programmes, including certificates, diplomas, bachelor’s, postgraduate, master and doctorate degrees.

With over 6,000 graduates expected to walk the stage in a matter of weeks, several scholars have come forward to share their inspiring journeys and experiences with the GOAL programme.

Janel Lewis said her decision to join the scholarship programme stemmed from a personal commitment to advancing her skills in nursing.

“I saw the scholarship as an opportunity to gain access to high-quality education, while contributing meaningfully to the health sector,” she explained.

Lewis added that the programme has been instrumental in her personal and professional life, providing her with access to advanced nursing education and enabling her to deliver patient-centred care with confidence and expertise.

Ronald Cox, who will be graduating with a Master in Leadership Education through GOAL’s partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, reflected on his learning experience, “The online learning was very good. It was a new platform, but we coped well and here I am, finally graduating.”

Cox praised GOAL as a transformative initiative, relating that opportunity given by a government to help citizens elevate themselves academically is a welcome one such as this initiative.

Shazad Carrim, an engineer, expressed that pursuing his Master degree was a life-long dream, which made even more rewarding through a GOAL scholarship.

“One of the first initiatives that the government came with when they took over office; I think that was a very good initiative to develop people within the country to take them to higher heights in their education level,” he stated.

Speaking of flexibility, Carrim added, “The Engineering Management programme was very flexible. You could study at your own pace and time; because being people that normally works [sic] during the day, it was very hard to have a very full-time course, so it was a very flexible course to us.”

Frances Wright, a participant in the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) programme, echoed similar sentiments. He has already progressed to studying for his Bachelor’s degree.

“Studying has been good because it’s online and very flexible. All classes are in the evenings, and I can be anywhere in Guyana as long as I have internet access,” he explained.

Melicia Murray, another GOAL scholar, pursued a Master’s in Psychology through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in India.

She shared that she always had an interest in understanding people and how the mind works and GOAL gave her that opportunity.

“The online programme gave us a chance to be at home, still do our normal chores, be engaged with the crowd we’re accustomed to; whether it’s work or any other recreational aspect and then we’re still able to conduct that. So, I think it’s a great initiative. We’re able to get things done in a speedy time,” she explained.

Ayesha Morgan, another IGNOU student, will graduate with a Post-graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management. As a mature student, she described the opportunity as a legacy achievement.

“It’s very engaging, and the ability to push yourself, to develop yourself and to dive into something new, such as online classes; the challenges and the opportunity that it brought with it really was amazing for me,” she said.

As a Procurement Officer, Morgan shared that her goal has long been to work in human resources, and the skills she gained will help her realise that dream.

Natalie Goodman, who completed a Master in Public Health at Texila American University, shared the unique challenges of studying from Guyana’s hinterland.

“I’m in the hinterland, and the internet access, sometimes I couldn’t have proper access. I would have [sic] taken another initiative, by utilising the internet service at my hospital where I’m attached; and I was able to complete my course successfully.”

She extended heartfelt thanks to the government for making education accessible, especially to those in remote regions.

Come June 09 and 10, 2025, GOAL will host a graduation ceremony to celebrate these scholars, along with their fellow graduands.