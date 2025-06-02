President Ali to chair high-level UN debate on June 19

– As Guyana assumes presidency of UN Security Council

GUYANA has assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of June, taking the lead on a packed agenda that will include high-stakes discussions on global conflicts and development.

According to a release from the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations, the country’s month-long presidency will see it presiding over several mandated meetings of the council on issues relating to Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, and other crisis-affected regions.

The council will also convene a mandated session on Resolution 2334, which addresses Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.

A major highlight of Guyana’s presidency will come on June 19, when President, Dr Irfaan Ali will chair a high-level open debate on “Poverty, Underdevelopment and Conflict: Implications for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security.”

The debate aims to examine how poverty and underdevelopment fuel conflicts and instability, and it is expected to feature key briefers from the United Nations system and the African Union, as well as participation from numerous UN member states.

The discussion will build on previous Security Council engagements exploring the link between sustainable development and international peace and security.

It comes at a critical time, as armed conflicts escalate globally and the international community struggles to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Additionally, Guyana will organise the annual Children and Armed Conflict Open Debate on June 25.

The debate will include briefings from Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, followed by statements from member states in response to the Secretary-General’s annual report on the issue.

Throughout the month, Guyana will highlight its priority issues, including conflict prevention, the security-development nexus, the impacts of climate change on peace and security, protection of children in armed conflict and advancing the women, peace and security agenda.

The Security Council is expected to adopt its Programme of Work on Monday, June 2.

Following this, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, will brief the media on the council’s plans for the month.

Guyana is currently serving a two-year term on the Security Council, which runs from January 2024 to December 2025.

This marks the country’s third time on the council, having previously served in 1975–1976 and 1982–1983.