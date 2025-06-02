Arson suspected in fire that destroyed church hall

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has confirmed that the early Sunday morning fire which destroyed a church hall at Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, is suspected to be the result of arson.

Initial reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs had suggested that the blaze, which broke out around 05:20hrs at Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, was caused by a defective light bulb that sparked and ignited nearby materials.

The property is owned by Juan Edghill, the Minister of Public Works. However, a follow-up release later the same day revealed new findings based on video surveillance footage and further electrical inspections.

The updated report clarified that the fire occurred at Lot 26 Durban Street, Lodge, not Joseph Pollydore Street as previously stated and was deliberately set.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators shows a “hooded individual” entering the premises at approximately 04:48hrs, moments before the fire was reported.

The building, a two-storey wooden and concrete structure used as a church hall, sustained severe structural and content damage.

Thankfully, no injuries or displacements were reported.

Eighteen firefighters, supported by tenders WT#124, 95 and W/C#28, 24, responded swiftly to the scene under the command of Officers S/L Watts, S/L Devent, L/FM Roberts, and L/FM Thompson.

Extinguishment operations were executed using two jets from W/C #23 and #24.

The GFS has since launched a full investigation in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force. “Person or persons found culpable will face the full brunt of the law,” the Fire Service stated.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and are calling on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Minister Edghill in a personal statement said, “Although the damage and loss are significant, we are extremely grateful for the swift response and commendable efforts of the Guyana Fire Service in containing the blaze.

“We also extend heartfelt thanks to our neighbours, friends, and church members who came out and offered their assistance during this time.”

The investigation remains ongoing.