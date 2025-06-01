Region 3 Business Chamber elects first female president

IN a landmark vote held on May 30, 2025, business leader and Managing Director of West Central Mall, Bhabita Albert, was elected President of the Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI).

She becomes the first woman to lead the chamber since its formation in 2000. Albert’s election ushers in a bold new direction for the chamber, focused on transparent governance, inclusive growth, and strategic regional advocacy.

“We are not here to take sides—we are here to take action,” said Albert.

“Region Three deserves a chamber that shows up—locally, regionally, and nationally—with clarity, courage, and competence.”

Albert previously served as Vice President of R3CCI and is best known for spearheading the development of West Central Mall, Region Three’s first commercial and entertainment complex.

According to a statement from R3CCI, her leadership is grounded in both entrepreneurial experience and deep community ties.

Albert campaigned on a platform focused on modernising R3CCI’s bylaws and governance structures, championing women entrepreneurs and small businesses and aggregating regional services to meet oil and gas sector demand in coordination with the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD). She also pledged to reclaim the chamber’s role in national and regional decision-making.

“We must become the chamber that walks the roads with the farmer, supports members to sign export deals with investors and answers the call of every small business trying to survive and thrive,” she added.

The newly elected 2025–2026 Executive Committee features a blend of seasoned business leaders and fresh perspectives.

The members are: Vice President, Premendra Parsan of Semakiah Supercenter; Secretary, Theon Alleyne of EICCIO Advisors; Treasurer, Joshua Hammichand of MJM Accounting and Management Institute, Inc.; Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Bharat Basdeo of Basdeo’s Engineering Services; and Committee Members, Lalta Digamber of Countryside Agri Center and Davendra Rampersaud of Dada’s Realtor & Marketing Inc.

The R3CCI said that Region Three is in the midst of historic growth, driven by multi-billion-dollar investments in infrastructure, housing, and industry.

With new highways, agro-processing zones, and private port developments reshaping the landscape, it noted that Albert’s leadership comes at a critical juncture.

“We’re committed to ensuring R3CCI becomes a credible partner in Guyana’s development—and a chamber that works for everyone,” said Albert.

The newly elected team thanked Dr Haimwant Persaud, outgoing president, and the past executive members for their contributions, noting that their continued involvement through committee service will be key to a smooth and productive transition.

Nayteram Ramnarine, Executive Director of the Private Sector Commission of Guyana, officiated over the elections.

The Essequibo Islands–West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI) is a member of the Private Sector Commission of Guyana and represents businesses and entrepreneurs across Region Three. It serves as a platform for advocacy, networking, capacity-building and economic development, working to create opportunities that benefit all sectors of society.