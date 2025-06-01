Stephen Grell resigns as Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana)

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has announced the resignation of its Managing Director, Stephen Grell, effective May 29, 2025.

In a brief statement, the bank expressed appreciation for his contributions, stating, “The Bank is especially grateful for Mr. Grell’s leadership and service during his tenure in Guyana.” No reasons were given for his resignation.

Grell, a career banking professional, was appointed to lead Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited on April 26, 2021.

During his four-year leadership, he helped guide the institution through a period of economic expansion and transformation in Guyana, bringing to the role his deep understanding of financial services, capital markets, corporate finance, investment analysis, accounting, and risk management.

His tenure was marked by strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the bank’s role in a fast-growing economy and deepening its connections across sectors.

Before assuming the post in Guyana, Grell served as Vice President – Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory at Citibank (Trinidad and Tobago) Limited.

In that capacity, he was charged with overseeing key relationships in the public sector and financial institutions group in Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Curaçao, and Guyana.

His extensive working experience also includes significant tasks in asset management and investment banking.

These include positions such as Manager of the Investment Banking Division at Republic Bank Limited, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at Gracchi Capital Partners LLP, Senior Investment Manager at Hartmann Capital Limited, and Investment Manager at Republic Bank (Cayman) Limited.

Earlier in his career, he held posts as Investment Advisor at Republic Securities Limited and Senior Investment Analyst at the Republic Bank Trust and Asset Management Division.

Grell holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master of Science in Finance, both from Florida International University.