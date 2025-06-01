News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Pharmacy assistant dies in accident
Dead: Ghanesh Chris Ragubir
Dead: Ghanesh Chris Ragubir

GHANESH Chris Ragubir, a well-known pharmacy assistant attached to the Suddie Public Hospital and a resident of Adventure Village, lost his life in a tragic road accident on Saturday afternoon.

The fatal incident occurred around 15:00 hours on the Queenstown Public Road. According to reports, Ragubir was riding motorcycle CJ 7634 when he was struck by a sand-laden truck driving along the same roadway. Eyewitnesses indicated that the truck was speeding when it collided with the motorcyclist, flinging him several feet onto the roadway.

Ragubir sustained severe head injuries and succumbed at the scene. The driver of the truck reportedly fled immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle and leaving bystanders in shock. Residents in the area rushed to offer assistance, but it was too late to save the young man’s life.

Police have since launched a full investigation into the incident and are actively working to locate the driver. Ragubir was described by colleagues and friends as a dedicated healthcare professional and a kind, soft-spoken individual. His untimely passing has sent shockwaves through both the medical community at Suddie Hospital and the wider Essequibo Coast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.