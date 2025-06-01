Pharmacy assistant dies in accident

GHANESH Chris Ragubir, a well-known pharmacy assistant attached to the Suddie Public Hospital and a resident of Adventure Village, lost his life in a tragic road accident on Saturday afternoon.

The fatal incident occurred around 15:00 hours on the Queenstown Public Road. According to reports, Ragubir was riding motorcycle CJ 7634 when he was struck by a sand-laden truck driving along the same roadway. Eyewitnesses indicated that the truck was speeding when it collided with the motorcyclist, flinging him several feet onto the roadway.

Ragubir sustained severe head injuries and succumbed at the scene. The driver of the truck reportedly fled immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle and leaving bystanders in shock. Residents in the area rushed to offer assistance, but it was too late to save the young man’s life.

Police have since launched a full investigation into the incident and are actively working to locate the driver. Ragubir was described by colleagues and friends as a dedicated healthcare professional and a kind, soft-spoken individual. His untimely passing has sent shockwaves through both the medical community at Suddie Hospital and the wider Essequibo Coast.