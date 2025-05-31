Region Five farmers to soon benefit from 54,000 acres of land

–for livestock farming, rice, cash crop cultivation

PRESIDENT, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Friday, unveiled a suite of transformative initiatives aimed at advancing Region Five’s agricultural sector during a meeting with farmers at the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) compound.



Hundreds of cash crop and rice farmers turned out to hear the President outline plans set to be implemented over the coming weeks and months.

Central to these plans is the construction of a major canal, similar to the Hope Canal, which will significantly improve drainage and irrigation in the region. Once completed, the project is expected to unlock some 54,000 acres of land for rice, cash crops, and livestock cultivation.

The president said the governments want to “sit with you (farmers) and to see … with the farmers on board [how] we can find the mechanism through which these lands will be not only allocated but also how we are going to do the planning.”

To promote livestock diversification, the President announced that the government will provide direct asset transfers to farmers. Each farmer will receive 10 impregnated Black Belly sheep to increase yield and boost production.

Similar support will be extended to swine, egg, and cash crop production farmers.



“What we are looking to do is to transport assets to each farmer directly … in sheep production,” he explained before saying, “We are going to identify all the farmers in sheep production and work with each of you directly. The same thing for those who want to go into egg and cash crop farming.”

A special development fund will also be created to enable co-investment in agricultural projects that promise greater benefits for farmers.

With over 3,000 farmers in Region Five producing vegetables such as celery, the government will also construct climate-smart greenhouses and hydroponic systems for backyard farmers.

These initiatives are expected to boost yields, build climate resilience, and add value to produce, while also encouraging more women and youth to enter the agricultural sector.

“If we can have the women and the young people in our community more attracted to agriculture, then it gives greater opportunity for expanded disposable income.”

Also, “I’ve asked the minister and the Ministry of Agriculture to identify all of the districts, areas where we have concentrated, cash crop farmers, and then for us to identify lands through which we are going to invest in building a state-of-the-art modern facility,” the President said.

President Ali further directed the Ministry of Agriculture to identify areas with large numbers of cash crop farmers for the construction of modern agricultural facilities. Plans also include building new feed mills in every district using modern technologies to process grass and legumes into animal feed pellets.

The government will distribute one million high-yield coconut trees to replace ageing stock to revitalise Region Five’s coconut industry. The first batch of seedlings is expected to arrive within two months.



A new packaging and labelling facility will also be established to process coconut water for both local and export markets.

Rice farmers will benefit from investments in modern storage and drying facilities to help stabilise prices and reduce post-harvest losses. Farmers with 30 acres of land or less will be eligible for fertiliser grants or direct cash assistance.

A new wholesale market equipped with cold storage will be established in the region to reduce spoilage and improve profitability. This move will eliminate the need for farmers to transport produce to Georgetown, enabling them to sell locally.

“Because every time you move back-to-back with your produce, the damage increases,” he said.

Looking ahead, the President said technology will be incorporated into key agricultural services, including real-time extension support via mobile phones.

He emphasised that Region Five plays a vital role in the government’s broader food security strategy and export ambitions. As such, the administration remains committed to making strategic investments that support the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

President Ali also encouraged farmers to help identify priorities and solutions that could shape the government’s development agenda for 2025–2030.

During the meeting, the President listened attentively to issues raised by rice and cash crop farmers, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to inclusive, farmer-driven development. (DPI)