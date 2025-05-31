House lot allocations to surpass five-year target of 50,000 today

GUYANA’S housing sector continues to record historic milestones as the Ministry of Housing and Water moves to surpass 50,000 house lot allocations by the close of its ongoing ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive in Region Six.

This latest two-day allocation exercise, which began on Friday at the State House in New Amsterdam, marks the Ministry’s third such event in Region Six for 2025 and is aimed specifically at moderate-, middle-, and high-income earners.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, described the moment as a “defining point” in the government’s ambitious housing programme.

“With the conclusion of this event, we will officially surpass 50,000 house lots allocated since taking office in August 2020. This is a major milestone that demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering on our promises,” Minister Croal announced to a jubilant crowd of prospective homeowners.

Croal noted that Friday’s distribution exercise forms part of the broader ‘Dream Realised’ initiative—one that reflects the government’s commitment to equitable development in all ten administrative regions of Guyana. “This is our third major housing event in Region Six in just six weeks,” he said. “And we are reaching this landmark because of strong leadership, people-focused planning, and the trust of the Guyanese people.”

The Minister recalled that when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government took office in 2020, there were over 70,000 pending housing applications in the system. Today, thanks to intensified outreach and land development efforts, tens of thousands of Guyanese families are now closer to homeownership.

He emphasised that this achievement is not only about numbers but about dignity, stability, and opportunity for families across the country.

“We have expanded eligibility criteria, reduced application waiting times, and made it possible for young people 21 years and older to access land—a right that was once considered a distant dream,” he added.

Region Six is among the major beneficiaries of this housing push. To date, over 4,545 house lots have already been distributed across the region, with the current exercise covering an additional 815 acres in areas such as Bohemia, Whim, Kilcoy-Chesney, and the newly planned Mid-Providence/Glasgow zone.

The Ministry has also opened up over 1,039 acres for residential use in the Upstand area and is pushing forward with new developments in Track E, G, I and beyond.

Infrastructure development is being implemented alongside the allocations, including plans for two major access roadways, one connecting to the main public road in New Amsterdam and another to the western corridor. These interventions aim to enhance urban connectivity and ensure accessibility in the newly established communities.

“This work is not easy,” Croal cautioned. “Land development requires planning, surveying, infrastructure, and financial resources. While Guyana has land and water, transforming those resources into serviced lots is a complex process.”

The Minister also addressed the government’s efforts to balance competing national priorities—such as the revitalisation of the sugar industry, agriculture, and urban growth—while ensuring the housing programme remains on track.

He credited the sector’s achievements to the continued support and vision of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, under whose leadership the housing programme has expanded rapidly.

“Our only real constraint is the capacity of contractors to keep up with the pace of development,” Croal noted.

As site visits for newly allocated lands are scheduled to begin next week, Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s pledge to ensure that every Guyanese, regardless of income, has the opportunity to own a home.

“Surpassing 50,000 house lot allocations is not just a target. It is a reflection of the transformation we are driving together as a nation. Let us continue building Guyana, one family, one home, one community at a time.”