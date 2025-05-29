Cuban man remanded for brutal murder of stepdaughter in Kitty

Wispriey Alfonso, a 40-year-old Cuban national, was on Thursday remanded to prison for the brutal murder of his 21-year-old stepdaughter, Davely Morales, in an attack that also left her mother, Milaysi Rodrigues, critically injured.

Alfonso appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the capital offence.

He was remanded until July 9, 2025, as the investigation remains ongoing.

The charge stems from a gruesome chopping incident that occurred on May 23 at Lot 56 Pike Street, Kitty, where the family had been renting an apartment since arriving in Guyana about a month ago.

Alongside Alfonso, the household included the victim, her mother Milaysi Rodrigues (38), and her nine-year-old sister.

According to a police release, around 07:00 hrs on the day of the attack, a tenant in the apartment building reportedly heard screams and saw Alfonso standing over Rodrigues, chopping her as she lay on the living room floor.

Morales, who had already suffered multiple chop wounds, was also seen beside her mother in a pool of blood.

She managed to flee the apartment but collapsed moments later in the walkway. Alfonso then fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded, but Morales was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Her mother was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and remains hospitalized in serious condition.

An examination of the victim’s body revealed chop wounds to her hands, back of her head, and jaw.

Following the attack, Alfonso surrendered himself at the Kitty Police Station still armed with the chopper used in the crime.