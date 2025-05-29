Immediate infrastructural needs being met now but unimaginable build out imminent

–President Ali says as new as asphalt plant opens amidst local, regional market opportunities

–urges Colombian investors to leverage country’s geographic position

DRIVEN by a multi-dimensional approach to national development, Guyana is strategically positioning itself with the aim of addressing global challenges and needs, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

The Head of State while addressing a gathering at the opening of the DROMINC (Dromos Mining and Construction Inc) asphalt plant on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Wednesday, said the country can be seen as a gateway to unlocking new opportunities.

“Guyana’s position globally is not by accident or is not driven by a single barrel shotgun,” Dr. Ali said, highlighting his government’s approach to economic growth.

He said: “In that multi-dimensional approach, we are building a country to address all the global challenges that we face: food security, energy security, climate security, environmental soundness, interconnectivity between states, expansion of markets, improvement of competitiveness and advancement of a country in a digital landscape.”

With over 40 years of experience in industrial supply and infrastructure development, DROMINC aims to contribute significantly to Guyana’s economic growth and regional connectivity.

The Colombian company has produced three million tonnes of aggregates, and produces 250,000 tonnes of high-standard asphalt annually.

In Guyana, where the company will further advance its operations, the new plant is expected to create jobs, support local businesses, and align with the country’s vision for investment and development.

President Ali, in outlining Guyana’s progress and vision, said: “We’re in the first phase of the infrastructure build out. The current infrastructure build out is only to handle the immediate needs. The economy of this country will be built out on such massive scale that infrastructure, connectivity, the markets and people will be beyond anything we can imagine.”

He cited the Linden to Lethem Road, the new Sandhill Road which will connect the mining communities in Region Seven to urban centres, the development of a new shore-base facility and the new Corentyne River Bridge connecting Guyana, Suriname and Brazil to facilitate cross-border trade, and other projects aimed at transforming the country’s landscape.

Dr. Ali said: “We want also investors who are coming in to look at the capacity we’ve been able to build up here in Guyana.”

The President believes that Guyana can also become a constructive partner, stressing the importance of bilateral partnerships, particularly with Colombia, to leverage Guyana’s geographic location for regional economic expansion and resilience.

To this end, the President noted that the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) will be more than just a facilitator for investments, and will build greater synergy between partners.

Dr. Ali said: “How do we get affordable concrete blocks made in Guyana, in every single market within the region, the CARICOM [Caribbean Community] Region? How do we get precast piles in every single market in the Caribbean? How do we, in research and development, create make a product that will make the region more climate resilient.”

In a charge directly to the investors and key stakeholders President Ali said: “I don’t want you to see this as the borders in which you’re operating. I want you to see this as an opportunity to position yourself into a wider market, an opportunity to leverage the geographic location of Guyana for expansion of your business in a value addition. We want you to see beyond what is here.”

Former Colombian President Ivan Duque, who was present at the launch, noted that the investment exemplifies Guyana’s pro-business nature.

He said: “It’s the first Colombian industrial investment in Guyana… the reason why DROMINC is here today is because they know that by being in Guyana, they’re going to move from good to great, making transnational

investment, generating jobs and showing that binational way of thinking is also a way of promoting transformation.”

Duque noted that the company plans to build four additional plants across country.

The aim is for the facility to play a key role in the country’s infrastructural development, building roads, connecting communities, creating jobs and supporting local businesses in doing, Rafael Regis member of executive board of directors DROMINC said.

He added: “We will contribute to Guyana’s desire of becoming a regional hub for investment and connectivity… we are celebrating more than just an opening. This substantial investment is a clear statement. We are not here for a one-time opportunity. Rather, it is a demonstration of our confidence in President Irfan Ali’s national vision.”

DROMINC first came to Guyana’s shores in November 2023 to explore business opportunities.