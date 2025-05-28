Police confirm Adriana Younge’s death as drowning; no signs of foul play

–case file to be sent to DPP for advice

The following is the full text of a statement from the Guyana Police Force:

“THE Guyana Police Force wishes to confirm that the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge has been officially ruled as drowning, with no signs of foul play, according to the final post-mortem report submitted today [Tuesday] by the three internationally renowned Pathologists to investigators.

Younge’s body was discovered on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day International Hotel.

The certified findings from the autopsy confirmed that her death was consistent with drowning, and no evidence of trauma, assault, or any other criminal activity was found.

Moreover, the above findings support an earlier report submitted by Mr. Leonard McCoshan (retired) Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigator who concluded that there is “no evidence of foul play by persons named or unnamed during the investigation.”

Adriana, a female of mixed ancestry, was reportedly last seen by her grandmother at approximately 13:01 hours on April 23, 2025, in the hotel’s swimming pool. Her body was found floating in the same pool the following morning.

Upon learning of the incident, the Guyana Police Force launched a thorough investigation. The child’s family raised several concerns, citing her ability to swim and alleging the possibility of sexual assault, forced drowning elsewhere, and ritualistic activity. These concerns were taken seriously and fully explored in collaboration with forensic experts.

A comprehensive postmortem examination, including toxicology and DNA testing, was carried out. Key findings include:

● No signs of acute injury or trauma were present.

● Toxicology results showed ethanol levels consistent with postmortem decomposition.

● Sexual assault kit and DNA analysis for potential suspects were negative.

● Skin and airway changes were in line with prolonged submersion and drowning.

● There was no evidence of restraint, struggle, removal, and return of the body.

The Pathologists concluded that Adriana Younge drowned, likely sank to the bottom of the pool, and later surfaced due to natural decomposition processes common in tropical climates.

The detectives are currently preparing the investigative case file for submission to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for her perusal and legal opinion.

“The Guyana Police Force extends heartfelt condolences to the Younge family and remains committed to transparency and justice.”