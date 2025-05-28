PNCR’s Seeram endorses President Ali, Vice-President Jagdeo

CHAIRMAN of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Daniel Seeram, has thrown his support behind President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo ahead of the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “After fruitful discussions and careful considerations on matters of national and regional development, I am pleased to endorse President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for a second term to lead the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”

His endorsement signals a growing momentum within Region Four’s leadership as Guyana gears up for the next General and Region Elections.

President Ali announced that Guyana’s Regional and General Elections will be held on Monday, September 1, 2025.

During his address on the occasion of Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary on Sunday, the Head of State stated that the announcement follows discussions with Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh on the readiness of the Commission to hold the elections.

A government is in place for five years, from the date when the National Assembly meets after any dissolution, meaning five years after Parliament first met on September 1, 2020, as per Section 70 (3) of the Constitution. The last General and Regional Elections were held on March 2, 2020.