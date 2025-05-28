$1.68B in education grants to be disbursed to parents in Regions One, Eight, Ten

THE Government of Guyana’s ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant distribution has entered its third week, with parents and guardians in Regions One, Eight, and Ten set to receive a total of $1,683,605,000 to support the educational needs of their children.

According to a press release from the Education Ministry, this year, the cash grant has been set at $55,000 per child, including the school uniform and supplies grant, and is part of the $11,280,830,000 allocated in the 2025 National Budget to benefit learners across the country.

In Region One, a total of $797,005,000 is being disbursed to parents of 14,491 registered learners. Region Eight is receiving $240,515,000 for 4,373 students, while Region Ten will benefit from $646,085,000 allocated for 11,747 children.

The grant is reaching children at the nursery, primary, and secondary levels, and this year’s rollout will see 205,106 learners across the country benefitting from the initiative.

In earlier phases of distribution, Region Two received $706,420,000 for 12,844 learners, Region Five received $638,660,000 for 11,612 learners, Region Seven received $447,975,000 for 8,145 learners, and Region Nine received $595,705,000 for 10,831 learners.

The “Because We Care” initiative, which is administered by the Ministry of Education, reflects the government’s continued commitment to investing in the country’s human capital by easing the financial burden on families and ensuring that every child has the tools they need to succeed in school.

The Ministry of Education has reiterated its commitment to transparency and efficiency in the grant distribution process and urges all parents and guardians to ensure that their children are enrolled and regularly attending school.