News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$1.68B in education grants to be disbursed to parents in Regions One, Eight, Ten
The Government of Guyana’s 'Because We Care' Cash Grant distribution has entered its third week, with parents and guardians in Regions One, Eight, and Ten set to receive a total of $1,683,605,000 to support the educational needs of their children
The Government of Guyana’s 'Because We Care' Cash Grant distribution has entered its third week, with parents and guardians in Regions One, Eight, and Ten set to receive a total of $1,683,605,000 to support the educational needs of their children

THE Government of Guyana’s ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant distribution has entered its third week, with parents and guardians in Regions One, Eight, and Ten set to receive a total of $1,683,605,000 to support the educational needs of their children.

According to a press release from the Education Ministry, this year, the cash grant has been set at $55,000 per child, including the school uniform and supplies grant, and is part of the $11,280,830,000 allocated in the 2025 National Budget to benefit learners across the country.

In Region One, a total of $797,005,000 is being disbursed to parents of 14,491 registered learners. Region Eight is receiving $240,515,000 for 4,373 students, while Region Ten will benefit from $646,085,000 allocated for 11,747 children.

The grant is reaching children at the nursery, primary, and secondary levels, and this year’s rollout will see 205,106 learners across the country benefitting from the initiative.
In earlier phases of distribution, Region Two received $706,420,000 for 12,844 learners, Region Five received $638,660,000 for 11,612 learners, Region Seven received $447,975,000 for 8,145 learners, and Region Nine received $595,705,000 for 10,831 learners.

The “Because We Care” initiative, which is administered by the Ministry of Education, reflects the government’s continued commitment to investing in the country’s human capital by easing the financial burden on families and ensuring that every child has the tools they need to succeed in school.

The Ministry of Education has reiterated its commitment to transparency and efficiency in the grant distribution process and urges all parents and guardians to ensure that their children are enrolled and regularly attending school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.