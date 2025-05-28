GCCI welcomes announcement of election date

–says will field observer team; calls for transparent, peaceful process

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has welcomed the recent announcement by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, made after consultation with the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), setting the date for the 2025 General and Regional Elections on September 1, 2025.

The chamber, in a statement, urged all political parties to strictly adhere to the Elections Code of Conduct, emphasising the importance of respect for the rule of law and the fundamental principles of democracy throughout the electoral process.

Highlighting the critical role of GECOM and its secretariat, the GCCI has called for the appointment of credible and impartial officials to oversee the conduct of the elections.

The GCCI also stressed the necessity of delivering timely election results, underscoring that transparency and efficiency are essential for maintaining public trust in the electoral system.

As part of its commitment to promoting a fair and democratic process, the GCCI announced that it is in the process of seeking accreditation as an observer body for the upcoming elections.

The organisation reaffirmed its longstanding reputation as a trusted and credible institution, dedicated to supporting the nation’s stability and continued development.

The Chamber further cautioned all political parties against engaging in or promoting inciteful behaviour, warning that such actions could undermine the integrity of the elections and delay the timely release of results.

The GCCI underscored that a democratic and transparent electoral process is vital not only for the legitimacy of the elections but also for the broader stability and progress of Guyana.