PSC to deploy independent observers for Guyana’s September election

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has announced its intention to deploy an independent electoral observer mission for Guyana’s upcoming General and Regional Elections scheduled for Monday, September 1, 2025, as announced by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his address on the eve of Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The PSC, in a statement on Tuesday, acknowledged the significance of this electoral milestone, and recognised the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections in preserving democracy and fostering the continued development of the nation.

President Ali made the historic announcement after conducting discussions with Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, regarding the Commission’s readiness to conduct the elections.

The decision comes as the constitutional requirement mandates that elections be held within five years of Parliament’s first meeting, which occurred on September 1, 2020, following the last General and Regional Elections held in March 2020.

The President emphasised his commitment to ensuring democratic principles remain paramount, stating that elections “must not be about hate, division, and indignity; it must be about performance, competition of ideas, and vision”.

In keeping with its longstanding commitment to good governance and democratic principles, the PSC has outlined comprehensive plans for electoral observation.

“The observer mission will comprise qualified and impartial individuals drawn from a broad cross-section of the private sector, who will monitor key aspects of the electoral process before, during, and after polling day to ensure compliance with laws and internationally accepted standards for democratic elections,” the commission said.

The PSC reaffirmed its non-partisan stance and commitment to supporting an environment of peace, respect, and civic responsibility throughout the electoral period, urging all political stakeholders, state agencies, and the electorate to uphold principles of integrity, transparency, and tolerance in the interest of national unity and democratic stability.