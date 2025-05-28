News Archives
Indian Parliamentary delegation hails ‘phenomenal’ discussions with VP Jagdeo
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo (left) and Dr. Shashi Tharoor (right) who led India’s delegation to Guyana
Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo (left) and Dr. Shashi Tharoor (right) who led India’s delegation to Guyana

–enthusiastic about enhanced development co-operation

THE Indian parliamentary delegation during the recent visit here, hailed discussions held with Guyana’s Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as “phenomenal.”
This was disclosed by Indian Member of Parliament, Dr. Shashi Tharoor following the recent meeting.

The Member of Parliament noted that it was a phenomenal meeting, as Dr Jagdeo had shown tremendous understanding for India’s situation surrounding current events regarding their nation.
“Equally, we had a much broader ranging conversation about Guyana’s development and the scope for India to be part of this narrative… there’s tremendous expansion taking place,” he said.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Tharoor highlighted Guyana’s booming oil and gas sector, which is fuelling development in various areas, like infrastructural development.
He added: “There was a very clear signal that India would be welcomed and Indians would be welcomed to participate in this process.”

The MP noted that there was even an open invitation for Indians to be part of Guyana’s development.
With this, he added: “It’s a very exciting moment in the history of Guyana… so we came looking for understanding of our position, we found the understanding but we also talked about larger issues in the relationship between our two countries.”

The Indian parliamentary delegation arrived in Guyana on Sunday to convey the country’s unequivocal message of zero tolerance for terrorism as the country stands resolute and united in the fight against terrorism.

